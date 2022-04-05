ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottle Bill: Keep It Or Trash It?

By Justin Hellinga
Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s popular Bottle Bill appears to be headed for major changes — or it may wind up on the trash heap. Two key Republican lawmakers say they may consider getting rid of Iowa’s Bottle Bill if the legislature can’t agree on how to fix it this year....

Western Iowa Today

Revised Bottle Bill Plan Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee a plan to make changes in Iowa’s Bottle Bill. The plan would triple the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empties and pay back the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Democrats say the entire package of changes will crush the Bottle Bill. Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says it’s time to stop waiting for grocers and beverage distributors to come up with a compromise. If the bill becomes law, beverage distributors would maintain mobile trailers that accept empties and the state’s beer excise tax would be reduced next year. The bill also says grocery stores could quit taking back cans and bottles in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

Bottle Bill changes and cut in beer tax win GOP backing in Senate panel

DES MOINES — Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee have approved making changes in Iowa’s Bottle Bill — tripling the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empties and pay back the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Democrats say the entire package of changes will crush the Bottle Bill.
IOWA STATE
Times-Republican

Proposed bottle bill allows retailers to refuse returns

Iowa grocery stores and other retailers would be allowed to opt out of taking back bottle and can returns and repaying deposits in 2023 under the latest version of a bill making its way through the Iowa Senate. Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, and Republicans on the Senate Ways and Means...
IOWA STATE
