First Tyson protein donation event providing 300K meals

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Tyson Foods announced Tuesday the first protein donation event for the victims of the Springdale tornado that came through Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, March 30.

The company previously announced it is committed to donating one million meals , and as part of that initiative, Tyson Foods is distributing approximately 80,000 pounds of protein or the equivalent of 320,000 meals on Thursday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be a drive-thru at CL Charlie and Willie George Park, 4023 Hylton Rd in Springdale.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.