Drones Aim to Deliver Meals, Medicines to People’s Backyards

Many of us who have been married for a long time become bitter over gift-giving at the holidays. I am not sure why, but when I got married, I took over the role of Santa, purchasing all of the gifts that our family gave to others. I am sure that it was exciting at first, but over a period of years, it has become a burden (sorry Greenfields). Last year, in a frustrated moment, I suggested that Todd help me with a gift for his own parents. My in-laws are the most gracious people I know, and they refuse most gifts, thinking they are unnecessary or extravagent. They just want the gift of our presence, which makes the selection of an actual present challenging.

