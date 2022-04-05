ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

'He's never coming back': These are the people killed in the Sacramento mass shooting

By Hilda Flores
WJCL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — All six people who died inSunday morning’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento were identified by the coroner’s office Monday morning. Twelve other people were hurt in the shooting. The three men and three women who died ranged in ages from 21 to 57....

