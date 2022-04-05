ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Congressional Corner with David Hawkings

 1 day ago

The war in Ukraine has ramifications...

Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'I need you to stop!' Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: 'What the hell do you think we've done?'

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: 'I'm sorry you are embarrassed by your country'

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trey Gowdy delivers 10-minute rant about Madison Cawthorn telling him to name names or stop making things up

Trey Gowdy has hit out at Madison Cawthorn dedicating 10 minutes of his Sunday night Fox News show to excoriating the congressman for his allegations about cocaine use and invitations to orgies amongst Republican lawmakers.The former South Carolina representative is the latest to express his anger at the current North Carolina lawmaker over the allegations, demanding that he name names.Mr Cawthorn made the allegations in a recent interview without saying who in the party he was referring to and caused a storm amongst members.He has since been rebuked by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Gowdy said that Mr Cawthorn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

In Setback For Democrats, New York Judge Throws Out New Congressional Map

A New York state judge on Thursday threw out the state's new Democratic-backed congressional map as unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to redraw the lines, a decision that could significantly hurt the party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Congress in November's elections. Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

