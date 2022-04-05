UPDATE: Crashes on I-90 in the Missoula area cleared

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. - April 5, 2022

MISSOULA - According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), the earlier accidents on Interstate 90 in the Missoula area have been cleared.

The latest road condition information can be found here or by calling 511.

(first report: 8:48 a.m. - April 5, 2022)

MISSOULA - Emergency crews are dealing with a series of crashes along Interstate 90 in the Missoula area.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports accidents in Missoula, Bonner and Clinton areas.

One crash is blocking the left lane on I-90 westbound near the Orange Street exit in Missoula.

A rollover accident is unlocking I-90 westbound near the Bonner exit.

The third wreck — also a rollover accident — is blocking the left lane of I-90 westbound near Clinton.

