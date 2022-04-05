ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coloradans to receive text message and email reminders about COVID-19 recommendations

By Jordan Good
 1 day ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Tuesday it will be sending out text message and email reminders to Coloradans aged 65 and up to address the authorization of the fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose. And Coloradans aged 50 and up will receive a reminder to get their third COVID-19 vaccine dose. These text message and email reminders will be sent out in over the next two weeks.

According to the CDPHE, Coloradans over the age of 50 who contract COVID-19 may be at a higher risk of severe illness. Coloradans aged 65 and up will receive the following text message if they received their third dose within the last four months:

English:

The FDA authorized a fourth dose — and in some cases a fifth dose — of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 50 and older. For more info, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-follow-up-doses-booster or call 1-877-268-2926. If you test positive for COVID, learn more about treatments at https://covid19.colorado.gov/getting-covid-19-treatment .

Spanish:

La FDA autorizó una cuarta dosis — y en algunos casos una quinta — de las vacunas contra el COVID-19 de Pfizer o Moderna para los mayores de 50 años. Para más información, visite https://covid19.colorado.gov/espanol/dosis-suplementarias o llame al 1-877-268-2926. Si la prueba de detección del COVID-19 le dio positivo, infórmese acerca de los tratamientos disponibles en https://covid19.colorado.gov/espanol/acceder-al-tratamiento .

Also, text message and email reminders to Coloradans ages 50 and up who haven't received their third dose but their vaccine records in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) indicate they have finished their primary COVID-19 series within the last five months:

English:

State public health records show you completed your primary COVID vaccine series at least 5 months ago and are due for a third dose. For more info, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated or call 1-877-268-2926 to make an appointment.

Spanish:

Los registros estat ales de salud médica indican que completó su esquema inicial de vacunación contra el COVID hace al menos 5 meses; de ser así, deberá aplicarse una tercera dosis. Para más información, visite https://covid19.colorado.gov/espanol o llame al 1-877-268-2926 para programar una cita.

CDPHE says almost 2,000 providers in Colorado are enrolled in the COVID vaccination program. For assistance, scheduling appointments, and additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine, you can visit Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's website .

The post Coloradans to receive text message and email reminders about COVID-19 recommendations appeared first on KRDO .

