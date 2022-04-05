169 MO law enforcement agencies no longer have rape kits waiting to be shipped for testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Attorney General Merrick B. Garland recently announced a new Collaborative Reform Initiative. Managed out of the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), this initiative will be offering three different levels of assistance and expert services to state, local, and Tribal law enforcement partners nationwide. Each level of the initiative’s assistance is completely voluntary and provided at the request of law enforcement agencies. Attorney General Garland and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta unveiled the new initiative at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) 2022 CEO symposium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 18 DAYS AGO