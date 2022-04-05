ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Ann Ferro: Reminiscing about recipes

By Ann Ferro
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 1 day ago

There was a time in the 1960s and 70s when I thought that I was a good cook. Of course those were the times when gourmet cooking meant using canned soups to thicken your sauces, or as the sauce itself. You may dispute me, but I have a cookbook, entitled “Gourmet Cooking” that includes a recipe for pork chops slathered in a sauce make from tomato soup and Worcestershire sauce. Just typing that makes me shiver. This was also the era of Jello-based salads and desserts. Some of us remember the seductive commercials that had Sterling Holloways’ voice enticing you into wanting layers of Jello, molded Jello , blocks of Jello or a mousse created from Jello and whipped topping that came in a box. More shivers….

Of course you could match Jello commercials with Ed Herlihy’s velvet invitation to dishes made with Kraft cheeses that made Velveeta into a tantalizing all-purpose cheese substitute. Remember the famous dip created by mixing melted Velveeta and a can of diced tomatoes with chilies?

To be totally transparent, I do have Jello in my pantry. My grandsons love it and, last summer, I resurrected a Jello fruit salad from a recipe that my neighbor gave me when we moved into this house a zillion years ago.

So, here I am, brought to the sense that I am not an especially good cook. Ok, there are few items that I am not ashamed to serve my family and friends, but I no longer am enticed by the need to excel at recipes that are novel, exciting and require odd ingredients. The challenge of shiny magazines or the luscious offerings of Food TV no longer can induce me to attempt the newest culinary fads.

I do, however, print out recipes from the internet, perhaps too often. I have hundreds of them stashed on a bookcase in the kitchen. I use about 10 of them with some regularity. The rest? Well, it’s one of those “it looked good at the time” things.

I also read and save recipes from a few periodicals, far less these days, since so many of them are now relying on herbs and spices that I don’t have, and I find that most of the stores where I shop don’t have them either. One of these spices, sumac, is derived from sumac shrubs that grow along our roadways, but I also know that there are two kinds of sumac and one can bring all recipe testing and breathing to a close, so I haven’t tried to harvest my own in order to concoct one of the more au courant recipes. I still haven’t figured out what to do with leftover xawaash, a spice that came with one of those pre-prepped meals that are delivered to your door. By the way, those meals aren’t bad at all. A tad bit on the pricey side, but the few that I purchased were considered to be a mini vacation for me … very mini since I still had to cook and clean up. There I go off subject again.

Yesterday, I received my latest Living magazine in the mail. On page 13 Martha has a picture of the sandwich that she makes using eggs. I, too, make a sandwich that uses eggs.

There are several differences between Martha’s sandwich and mine. First, she uses eggs from her chickens. I do not have chickens. Five cats is more than I can handle. She bakes a delicate custard for the innards of the sandwich. I boil, peel and mash two eggs mixed with mayo, salt and pepper as the filling. She adds hand-picked water cress while I use whatever green leaf is in the crisper (and is still crisp).

And the bread? I use Heidleberg peasant bread (from Nojaims in Marcellus) She uses Japanese Milk Bread. Are you kidding? Where does one or anyone find Japanese Milk Bread? I know that Nojaim’s doesn’t carry it. Neither does Walmart, Aldi’s, Tops or Wegmans. I can just imagine what that bread costs.

My family and friends will have to be satisfied with the very ordinary, the lost-in-the-past simple comestibles that are reflected in my pantry, which is basically the same as my mother’s – no canned soups, sumac or Japanese Milk Bread.

Of course there is that xawaash. How long is it before you can throw a spice out?

More about Jello … my students should remember this. The product named Jello, a fruit dessert, was created by Pearle Wait in 1897 but the process of using gelatin (don’t ask how it’s made) to solidify liquids was created by Peter Cooper in the 1850s. Mr. Cooper was also the designer of “Tom Thumb,” the first steam locomotive in the U.S., and he ran for President in 1876.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: My love affair with crafting

Knitting is becoming popular again. It seemed to have faded into the “once was” of handicrafts but has, for some unknown reason, been resurrected and has generated a bevy of devotees and retail resources designed to feed their habit. I am one of those off-and-on-again crafters, developing a skill, quickly becoming addicted to the extent that I dream of craft supplies. I hoard the things I think I need in order to give life to a current addiction and, then on the down side of the addiction curve, find less and less time and interest in my obsession, allowing my collections to accumulate.
HOBBIES
Eagle Newspapers

Area Police Blotters —Feb. 21-March 7

Charles O Houck, 60, of Sherburne, was arrested Feb. 21 in Madison and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC at or above .08 of 1%, driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, refusing to take a breath test, moving from lane unsafely, and failing to keep right in a two-lane road.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: When work is your happy place

“It comes from practice, from learning from the best, from experience and from … well, my mother.”. Ask Anne Temple, the heart and soul of Annabell Design, about where her creativity and expertise comes from and she will tell you that it has deep roots. Her mother was an artist in multiple media. Her cross stitch creations were breathtaking. She created worlds with her words and paint and she had a good eye. Garage sales and the Skaneateles transfer station were also her “canvas.”
MARCELLUS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Herlihy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reminiscing#Cooking#Mini#Food Drink#Jello#Sterling Holloways#Kraft#Velveeta
30Seconds

Ukrainian Cabbage Rolls Recipe: This Traditional Holubtsi Recipe Is Easy Ukrainian Comfort Food

Holubtsi, or cabbage rolls, is a favorite comfort food in Ukraine. It's one of the most popular dishes in Ukraine and throughout Central Europe. There are many different recipes for cabbage rolls, and they vary from region to region and family to family. This easy cabbage roll recipe is a simple one often served in Ukraine. To make this a vegetarian recipe, simply leave out the meat and double the amount of rice.
RECIPES
Parade

40 Chicken Leg and Drumstick Recipes for Affordable and Delicious Dinners

When it comes to chicken recipes, I think it is safe to say, most people think of chicken breasts. To go one step further, they likely think boneless chicken breast recipes. While boneless chicken breast recipes can be delicious, it is pretty easy to overcook them and be left with dried out chicken. Not to mention, chicken breasts are expensive these days!
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easiest Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Ever: 6-Ingredient Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Is on the Table in 30 Minutes

My husband and sons love chicken pot pie. To be honest, I was never a huge fan ... until I found this easy chicken pot pie recipe. Now we all love it. This easy pot pie recipe – my take on the Campbell’s recipe – is so delicious and easy to make that it may just make everyone in your family a fan of chicken pot pie, too. A savory dinner is ready is only about 30 minutes!
RECIPES
WOMI Owensboro

Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe

Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DFW Community News

The Best Grasshopper Pie Recipe

This amazing grasshopper pie recipe is amazing! Heavy cream, creme de menthe, oreo cookie crust…it doesn’t get much better than this!. This is perfect for St. Patrick’s day or any special occasion. Add a dollop of cool whip to make this minty mousse filling even better!. Delicious...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

I cooked all 1,272 of Ina Garten’s recipes. Here’s what I learned about life

Six years, five months and three days. That’s how long it took to cook every single one of Ina Garten’s 1,272 recipes from her books and television show. To be honest, I didn’t think I’d last more than three months, but Garten's recipes hooked me. They were easy to follow, delicious and finally broke my microwave habit.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

15 Creative Sourdough Recipes

It can be challenging to find bread during these trying times, so why not make your own loaf? There is truly nothing like a warm loaf of bread straight out of the oven. Check out these 15 recipes for sourdough bread below!. We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster...
RECIPES
Yardbarker

20 spinach recipes you absolutely must try

Creamed spinach is one of those dishes that sounds kind of gross, but it’s actually delicious. Come on, it’s essentially just spinach, butter, cream, and three types of cheese. Morton’s Steakhouse is famous for theirs, and you can replicate it at home with this recipe from Dinner Then Dessert.
RECIPES
News Channel Nebraska

Three popular recipes from Stanley Tucci's cookbook

"There is some truth to the old adage 'Most of the world eats to live but Italians live to eat," Stanley Tucci has said. He grew up in an Italian American family and lived in Italy during his childhood -- and, true to form, his love of cooking and eating runs deep.
RECIPES
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy