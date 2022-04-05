ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

5 officers accused of killing John Neville at NC jail not indicted

By Daniel Pierce, Dolan Reynolds
 1 day ago

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County grand jury did not indict five former detention officers on Monday who were accused of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the December 2019 death of John Neville at the Forsyth County Jail, according to the Forysth County District Attorney’s office.

FOX8 is told that Michelle Heughins, a nurse who previously worked at the Forsyth County Jail, was indicted Monday in Neville’s death.

She was the only defendant who was indicted.

On Dec. 4, 2019, John Neville’s family pulled the plug on the machine their father had been hooked up to at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

It had been two days since he was rushed there by Forsyth County Detention Center officers after he suffered a medical emergency while in custody.

More than eight months later, in early July of 2020, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Neville had suffocated while being detained by five detention officers.

His death, and the circumstances around it, sparked a lengthy string of protests in and around the city, which lasted for more than a month.

