ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Texas Next: Longhorns baseball commit continues to impress on, off field

By Victor Jaymes
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — One of the top prospects in Central Texas chose the University of Texas after a breakout Sophomore season. Westlake junior center fielder Blake Peterson has always been a fan of the Longhorns, and could not see himself playing for anyone else. “It’s something I’ve always...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Defensive Player Is Transferring

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
ESPN

Arch Manning's pursuit, USC's turnaround and more college football recruiting storylines for the 2023 class

The ESPN 300 has been released for the 2023 class, and the recruiting cycle has gotten off to a quick start. Among the top 300 recruits, 66 have already made a commitment. That includes five of the top 20, 10 of the top 50 and 20 of the top 100. With the rankings out and the class in full swing, here is a look at some of the top storylines around this 2023 class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#Baseball Player#Baseball Coach#Central Texas#College Baseball#The University Of Texas#Westlake#Chaps#Lonestar Baseball
The Spun

Notre Dame Football Announces Surprising 2023 Opponent

Notre Dame announced a home matchup against Tennessee State on September 2, 2023. This home-opener, which will air on NBC, will mark the first time the Fighting Irish face an FCS program or an Historically Black College and University (HBCU). University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama’s W-L Record

There are few teams at any level of sport that enjoy the kind of consistent success that the Alabama Crimson Tide football program sees each year. So as Nick Saban and his perennial title-contending squad head into the 2022-23 season, expectations are as high as ever. 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kwame Evans Jr, No. 2 Recruit, Down To 5 Schools

Top 2023 prospect Kwame Evans Jr. has reportedly whittled down his list to five schools. According to Joe Tipton of On3, the power forward from Florida’s Montverde Academy has cut down his final candidates to Oregon, Indiana, Auburn, Kentucky, and UCLA. Evans has only made an official visit to...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Is Going Viral: Football World Reacts

When a college football prospect is considered a world-class speedster, you normally assume that they’re either a wide receiver or a cornerback. But one five-star prospect is going viral because he has that elite speed AND plays a different position from the speed-centric ones. 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tulsa World

FFA and 4-H Texas Longhorn Team participated in local shows

FFA and 4-H Texas Longhorn Team Showed At Local Shows. As far as we know, this is the first Texas Longhorn team that has ever shown in all Tulsa County Livestock Shows. They are Sperry FFA and 4-H members. The leader of the team is Simon Teel he is 17 and a Junior at Sperry High School, Sydney Turner, who is 18 and a Senior at Sperry High School. Shyloh Turner is 16 and a Sophomore at Sperry High School, and Jonathon Turner is 11 and in 5th grade at Sperry Intermediate.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ quarterback room shrinks with this player hitting the transfer portal

KJ Jefferson is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Arkansas heading into the 2022 season. The question this spring is who would be his primary No. 2. Three healthy players were fighting the the job, led by last year’s No. 2 Malik Hornsby, although Hornsby has spent a good chunk of spring practice getting reps at wide receiver, too, in order for Arkansas to use his speed and athleticism more often. Now the job is down to Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin after sophomore Lucas Coley announced his entry into the transfer portal Wednesday. Fortin is a walk-on. “I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas,” Coley wrote in his announcement. “Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base.” Coley was a four-star recruit out of San Antonio two years ago. He picked Arkansas over Virginia Tech, Houston, Illinois and others. He did not play during his stay at Arkansas and will transfer will four years of eligibility left.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Top-30 prospect Tyrese Proctor sets commitment date

The No. 26 overall prospect in the 2023 class, Tyrese Proctor, will announce his commitment on Thursday, April 7th, he tells On3. The 6-foot-4 point guard out of Canberra (AUS) NBA Global Academy is set to decide between Arizona, Duke, and the G-League. He’s officially visited both the Wildcats and the Blue Devils.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Analyst Names College Football’s Most “Overrated” Head Coaches

Few things in college football cause more debate and backlash than overrated coaches lists. A new one from FanSided’s Connor Muldowney will surely do just that. Muldowney has chosen to rank his top 10 most overrated college football coaches going into the 2022 season, and trust us, there are some big names on this list. Right at the top is Penn State’s James Franklin.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy