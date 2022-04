FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Arkansas will play host to UCA on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium in another in-state matchup. Arkansas (21-5) is coming off a weekend series win over Mississippi State while UCA also won its weekend conference battle taking two of three against North Alabama. UCA (11-15) and Arkansas both own wins over Little Rock. UCA has also faced another SEC power losing to Vanderbilt 5-2 on March 1. Dave Van Horn is expecting another midweek test.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO