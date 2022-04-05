ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

I am not convinced! - Buffalo south

By Thornton George
Big Blue View
 4 days ago

Mara has always been the problem, so shooting down Flores was probably the wrong decision - albeit 9 - 8 season with a 7 game losing streak followed by a 6 game win streak is nothing great, especially if only of those 3 wins were on the road - and taking...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Details Emerge Following Tragic Death Of Dwayne Haskins

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away. Haskins’ agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a vehicle struck and killed the former Ohio State star quarterback. Haskins was just 24 years old. Details surrounding Haskins’ tragic passing remained unknown in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Pittsburgh#Bills#American Football#Gm#Ap
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out Between Drivers After NASCAR Race

Late Friday night, fans watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway were treated to a little more than they bargained for. Following the thrilling race, two drivers decided to settle their difference off the track rather than on it. A post-race melee sparked after Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer had a little trouble with each other on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
Big Blue View

Kyle Hamilton

I thought this might be a guy the Giants were targeting with one of their first round picks. i can't imagine they want to see Julian Love on the field and given how cutting Ryan saved virtuallly no money I figured the Giants had to have a plan. However after a suspect 40 at the combine and now an even more suspect time at his pro day is this a guy they should still consider?
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Getting our press corner in round 3

Assuming we either pass on Sauce at #5 or the Jets take him at #4, how about we take Tariq Woolen, QB, UTSA, with one of our round #3 picks? See the Dan Brugler write up below (hopefully my cut and paste works!). Elite 4.26 speed and amazing 42 inch...
NFL
Big Blue View

HAMILTON ....Sure thing, or risk? So tempting, ....but!

One thing keeps nagging at me. His less than ideal speed times. I am calmed by reading comments about his "play speed" and comparisons to ED REED (as Reed was also timed "slow" at combine) But I get back to being nervous again when I think about how today's NFL...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

NFL expects Giants to address right tackle in Round 1

Executives and scouts around the NFL expect the New York Giants to address right tackle in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is what one team exec told SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano:. “I think we’ve all penciled in the Giants for taking a tackle there,” said a rival...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Everybody is doing it my 7 round mock

Using the PFF simulator and trying to be close to reality and what has been indicated by our GM as to his priorities, including getting out of Salary Cap Hell, and without being anywhere near qualified, this is my draft including 4 trades. One of the trades is quite unlikely to be offered.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Realistic Trade-Down Scenarios for the Giants

Many of us, myself included, love to do mock drafts, and this year especially there is great interest in the Giants using one of their two high round 1 picks to get extra draft capital, and specifically an extra first round pick in 2023 to put them into position to draft a QB.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Saquan Barkley & Daniel Jones

Saquan Barkley and Daniel Jones are two of the most polarizing players in recent Giants history. This is surprising as neither man is controversial in any way except for the respective positions, draft and on the playing field, that have defined opinions about them. Both men are now at the crossroads as Barkley is playing on his 5th year option and Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Opinions about them are all over the place. There are some who consider them both failures who should be jettisoned, Many believe they are not difference makers and should not be in the Giants future. There are injury concerns as both men have missed time. There is a Bizzaro world where some fans don't want them to play well for fear that the Giants will sign them to expensive contracts. Many have taken a wait and see attitude towards the 2022 season and trust Schoen and Daboll to make the right decision(s).
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Not my cup of tea, but…

What if Schoen picks Gardner at 5, and Hamilton at 7?. What would your reaction be? Would you eat your favorite Giants hat?. Words words words words Words words words words Words words words words. Words words words words Words words words words Words words words words. Words words words...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

10 years of OL draftees

The following is a list of players drafted to the Giants to play OL in some capacity from 2011-2020. I only leave 2021 out because there were no 2021 draftees. A bust is a player who never played well for the Giants. A stud is a player who played well during their time as a Giant. I am tired of people talking about how drafting OL guys after first round is better. Maybe that has worked for other teams, but clearly the Giants scouting department doesn’t understand the assignment.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy