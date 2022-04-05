Shots Fired in Wayne Hills

A witness reported hearing approximately seven gunshots in the 2400 block of 17th Street just before 1 am.

Five units responded to the PMHA apartment complex to investigate. Another witness reported seeing two men dressed in black firing a semi-automatic weapon before leaving the scene.

Police officers discovered multiple shell casings between 1809 and 1819 Wayne Avenue. Officers notified Southern Ohio Medical Center of the incident in case any injured parties came to the hospital.

Officers investigated for about an hour and a half and took information for a report.

Teens With Guns Reported on Vinton Avenue

A caller apparently made a major misjudgment about an incident on Vinton Avenue involving four kids.

The witness contacted Portsmouth Police at 10:37 am to say four kids were arguing on a porch and they believed one of them had a gun.

When an officer arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any gun, just a verbal altercation over a baby doll. Police advised the kids to stay away from each other.