Southwick Public Schools are failing students and spending upwards of $40,000 on harmful iReady assessments. Let me set the scene for you: It’s mid-March of this year, and the approximately 100 sophomore students at Southwick Regional School are walking through the hallway, attempting to find the location where they will go to sit for their grade 10 MCAS exam: The final standardized test required by the state, but more importantly for the people taking the test, something which they must graduate in order to receive their high school diploma.

SOUTHWICK, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO