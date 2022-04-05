ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Overwatch 2’ concept art suggests it will have a battle pass

By Andy Brown
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConcept art of Overwatch 2 suggests that the upcoming shooter will include a battle Pass system. As reported by Attack of the Fanboy (via EuroGamer), Jayson Kirby – senior UI artist at Blizzard – recently shared some screenshots which showcased screenshots of Overwatch 2‘s in-game menus....

