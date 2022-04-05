Sumter County Schools closed April 5 due to weather
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release from Sumter County Schools, due to the predicted severe weather coming through Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Superintendent Walter Knighton has closed the schools for all students, faculty and staff.
Schools will reopen Wednesday, April 6t, 2022.
