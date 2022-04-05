ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, GA

Sumter County Schools closed April 5 due to weather

By Jolyn Hannah
 1 day ago

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release from Sumter County Schools, due to the predicted severe weather coming through Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Superintendent Walter Knighton has closed the schools for all students, faculty and staff.

Schools will reopen Wednesday, April 6t, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

