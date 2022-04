PORTLAND, Maine — The need for affordable housing in Maine and New Hampshire reached critical levels in 2021, according to a new report from Avesta Housing. The nonprofit says the number of applications for affordable housing rose by 32% from 2020 to 2021 and the group was only able to house 7.8% of all applicants. That is down from 9.2% in 2020. Avesta also says 34% of those who applied for affordable housing identified as being homeless.

