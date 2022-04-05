ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Woman reveals the test she does on a first date to see if a man is worthy of being with her

By Elaine McCallig
 1 day ago

If someone from a dating app asks you out, most of us will do a bit of FBI work to ensure there are no glaring red flags from the get-go.

But some people test their potential love interests in real life too, such as TikToker @RespectfullyGabby .

In a video that has received 150,000 views since it was posted at the end of March, Gabby explained that there are three particular tests she does when on a first date to see if they can “provide and protect” her.

Firstly, when the bill comes she will be keeping an eye on the man’s reaction. If he doesn’t offer to pay, it’s curtains.

She said: “Let’s stop this conversation and the back and forth, 50/50, the bulls***. First date - he needs to be paying. 100 per cent. And if he’s not, then like, goodbye.”

@respectfullygabby

First date tests #dating

She also says it’s an immediate strike if the guy doesn’t check she gets into her Uber safely and if he doesn’t follow up with a text to ensure she got home okay.

She gave an example. After going for drinks with a man in Miami, Florida, the pair were waiting for cabs at 4am.

His Uber arrived first, but he offered to wait with her. She told him to go ahead and he did - but it was a test.

She said: “If you don’t care about my safety and making sure that I get into my Uber safely, you’re done.

“And then if you don’t go ahead and double-check I made it safely, bye.

“This man failed my protection test so he never heard from me again.

“Men, you need to be walking her to her car, to her Uber, to wherever to make sure she gets home safely and then text her making sure she gets home safely.”

The last test is to see if the boy gives her his jacket when she complains about being cold.

She said: “I want to see if you will give me the shirt off your back, and if you don’t, you’re dead to me. And then if you do, I won’t take it because hoes don’t get cold .”

Commenting, one viewer wrote: “If a guy doesn’t make sure I get home safely after our date, I won’t go out with him again, no matter how good the date was”.

Another said: “Normally I don’t agree with tests because it’s all about being sincere..but this is just common sense stuff to look out for the lady you're with.”

“The girls who get it, GET IT,” another wrote.

But not everyone agreed with the points raised by the TikToker.

Referring to the Miami Uber story, one viewer said: “You told him to go ahead. Don’t play games. And you two weren’t on a date..”.

Another said: “Test this test that. What are we in high school? Stop with the games and communicate!! Way too grown for all this.”

What do you think?

