Public Health

Active COVID-19 cases fall below 300 in Tuesday report from DHHR

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia fell below 300 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The agency’s dashboard showed 263 active cases statewide on Tuesday, down from 303 on Monday. The 263 active case total is the lowest since the...

