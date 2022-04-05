ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone offering legacy entry pass good for 2172

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago

Yellowstone National Park is marking its 150th anniversary year, and to celebrate, it is accepting $1,500 donations in exchange for an annual entry pass to be used by the donor's descendants in 150 years.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

