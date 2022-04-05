Blaine Gabbert trying to close gap in talks with Bucs

Blaine Gabbert, left, was instrumental in teaching Tom Brady, right, the Bucs’ offense when Brady first arrived in 2020. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Only a few weeks ago, Blaine Gabbert was the Bucs’ presumptive starting quarterback with a slight edge over former Florida Gators star Kyle Trask.

Then Tom Brady decided to end his retirement and return to Tampa Bay for the 2022 season.

The Bucs have re-signed Ryan Griffin to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum and will take four quarterbacks to training camp.

It’s difficult to know what Gabbert’s leverage is other than it’s clear that Brady would prefer to have him back in the room and helping to dissect defenses.

Gabbert was instrumental in teaching Brady the Bucs’ offense when he first arrived in 2020. In two seasons, he has completed 16 of 27 passes for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns in mostly mop-up duty behind Brady.

Now 32, Gabbert hasn’t started a game since 2018, when he went 2-1 with the Titans. But former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians always has held Gabbert in high regard.

The Bucs signed Gabbert to a one-year deal worth $2 million that included a $750,000 roster bonus in 2021. Recently, Andy Dalton signed a one-year contract with the Saints worth up to $6 million with $3 million guaranteed.

The Bucs believe they’re not that far apart on a new deal for Gabbert, who may have to settle for his old job for at least another season.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.