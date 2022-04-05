ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

How Presbyterian SeniorCare is designing “signature corner” for Oakland Pride project on Forbes

 1 day ago
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Presbyterian SeniorCare and its partner, Affirmative Investments, have decided upon a design and an approach for what is expected to be the region’s first affordable housing development dedicated to the region’s LGBTQ senior community.

Working with Strip District-based Rothschild Doyno Collaborative on the design, they’re calling the project Oakland Pride. The goal is to establish approval from the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment for the project, which will need a variance for setbacks and a special exception to build a structure of five and six stories that will reach 70 feet high. Then the project will seek a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency this summer.

The development team presented the design for the project before a development activities Zoom meeting hosted by the City of Pittsburgh Department of City Planning on Monday evening.

©2022 Cox Media Group

