Child hit by vehicle in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A small child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 9:00 a.m. to an incident in Old Fort in reference to a child being hit by a vehicle.

Deputies said the child was taken to the hospital. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the McDowell’s Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.