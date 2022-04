One of Troy’s claims to fame is that it is home to the lowest point in the entire state of Montana, at a scant 1,800 feet above sea level. On the other end of that scale is Granite Peak at 12,799 feet in the Beartooth Mountains. With an elevation like that, Granite Peak is almost surely going to be covered in snow well into the summer. But that’s not the case down in Troy, where snow will usually start to melt come March and be gone by April.

TROY, MT ・ 19 DAYS AGO