ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

'He's never coming back': These are the people killed in the Sacramento mass shooting

By Hilda Flores
WLKY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — All six people who died inSunday morning’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento were identified by the coroner’s office Monday morning. Twelve other people were hurt in the shooting. The three men and three women who died ranged in ages from 21 to 57....

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Austin Texas Gunman In Custody After 4 People Shot In Mass Shooting Near SXSW

Austin Police Department (APD) has arrested a suspect connected to a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, near South by Southwest (SXSW) festivities. Fox 7 in Austin, Texas, reports that APD officers heard gunshots in the 400 block near Toulouse Bar while on patrol around 2 a.m.; they discovered four people were shot. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Kcra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOMO News

Mass shooting in Arkansas leaves up to 10 people hurt, State Police says

DUMAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police said as many as 10 people were wounded Saturday during a shooting outside a car show. Spokesperson Bill Sadler says troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway.
DUMAS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy