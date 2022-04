HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frederick “Fritz” Schneider, who left on Saturday, April 2, 2022. You used to start every day by waking up at 5:30 a.m., so it’s only fitting that’s when you left us peacefully in your sleep, surrounded by your girls, who love you.

