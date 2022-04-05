4 Eco-Friendly Coffee Alternatives to Try!

Three weeks ago, I stopped at Whole Foods for groceries on my way home from work (in hindsight, that may have been my first problem!). Upon returning to my car, some dude commented on my C10, saying, "I'm sure that's not good for the environment, but I do like your truck," or something similar. He said that to me as he was boarding his behemoth SUV with a smirk on his face. Windows up and A/C on, he was backing out of his parking spot before I could inform him that just maybe keeping a 55-year-old vehicle on the road is actually not a bad thing for the environment. Certainly, no one labored for unfair wages in precious-metal strip mines for any component in my car. More importantly, everything in my C10 can be recycled. Everything. Not one single component will end up in a hazardous waste processing center or catching fire and burning an entire container ship down to the waterline.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 DAYS AGO