ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

4 Eco-Friendly Coffee Alternatives to Try!

By Yasmina Achlim
One Green Planet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee is not very eco-friendly. The coffee industry is infamous for its bad ethical practices. The industry employs around 100 million people, but a third of those workers only get paid 10 percent of the commodity’s retail price. Water usage is also a cause for concern. The United...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

Coffee Mate’s New Flavor Turns Your Coffee Into a Dessert

Although there is a deluge of coffee creamer products already on the market, Coffee Mate continues to dream up new ways to upgrade our morning brew. The brand's latest innovation is no exception. From the brand that brought you Glazed Donut and Oatmeal Crème Pie bottled creamer comes a Drumstick...
FOOD & DRINKS
Healthline

12 Delicious Oatmeal Alternatives

Oatmeal is a classic breakfast dish, beloved for both its flavor and its versatility. In fact, you may already be enjoying your oatmeal, either sweet or savory, when you start to switch up your ingredients. However, if you’re feeling stuck in a rut with your morning meal or looking for...
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Want to Be Greener at Home? Follow This Eco-Friendly Routine from Dawn to Dusk

Living sustainably doesn't require sweeping changes in your daily routine. A few small tweaks, like swapping out a standard showerhead for a high-efficiency version, lowering your water heater by 20 degrees (from the usual default setting of 140 to a still-steamy 120), switching to bar (not bottled) soap, or reevaluating the laundry detergent you use can make a major difference. To help save energy, reduce waste, and keep our waterways and lands both healthy and clean, implement these small shifts and easy actions at each point of the day—morning, noon, and night—from top experts.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Delish

15 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks, According To A Nutritionist

We’ve all experienced it — you’re about to call it a night (maybe you’ve even already crawled into bed!) when your stomach enters the conversation with a loud rumbling and grumbling that’s definitely saying, “feed me!” Now what? Maybe you’ve heard warnings that pre-bed snacking will mess with your sleep or cause you to gain unwanted weight, or perhaps you’re all aboard the bedtime snack train but aren’t quite sure what to eat.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Petition: Switzerland Must Ban People From Eating Dog and Cat Meat!

Swiss legislators have banned butchers and restaurants from selling meat harvested from the dead bodies of dogs and cats. But despite this win, private residents are still allowed to harm their family pet if they choose to, and eat its remains. Surprisingly, there aren’t even any regulations in place regarding what manner of slaughter is permitted.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roasting#Coffee Beans#Vegan#Eco#Water Shortages#Food Drink#Beverages#The United Nations
DFW Community News

The Best Grasshopper Pie Recipe

This amazing grasshopper pie recipe is amazing! Heavy cream, creme de menthe, oreo cookie crust…it doesn’t get much better than this!. This is perfect for St. Patrick’s day or any special occasion. Add a dollop of cool whip to make this minty mousse filling even better!. Delicious...
RECIPES
Laredo Morning Times

5 Eco-Friendly Homes Perfect for the Energy Price Pinch

With gas prices guzzling more of our funds, Americans are feeling financial frustration. And it isn't just at the gas pump—nearly half of U.S. households that are heated with natural gas are projected to spend at least 30% more than they did last winter. Price increases brought on by inflation, supply-chain kinks, and wild weather swings all continue to pummel the pocketbook.
AUSTIN, TX
30Seconds

Fat-Burning Mediterranean Salad Recipe With Apple Cider Vinegar Dressing: This Healthy Salad Recipe Has It All

All the fantastic apple cider vinegar drink recipes got me thinking about other ways to incorporate ACV into my diet. This easy Mediterranean salad recipe not only has apple cider vinegar and olive oil, but healthy avocado, cucumber, tomatoes and red onions. All of these foods have proven health benefits and may help you burn fat, lose weight and improve gut health.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Skippy Is Recalling More Than 9,000 Cases of Peanut Butter

Skippy Foods is recalling thousands of cases of its classic peanut butter spread due to possible contamination from small stainless steel fragments. The household name brand announced on March 30 that it would voluntarily pull 9,353 cases or 161,692 total pounds of peanut butter from shelves. The recall includes Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein. They are being recalled because jars may contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

I’m the Grocery Editor at Kitchn and This Fruity Snack Is the Best New Thing I Tried All Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Dried fruit checks many boxes in my snack world. It’s easily portable, texturally pleasant, and naturally sweet. It’s also shelf-stable and available year-round, while fresh counterparts might not be in their peak form. Of course, not all dried fruits are created equal: Some have added sugar, some are tough to chew, and some are just plain better than others. And this week, one bag of dried fruit slices stood out for its freshness, taste, and fresh take on packaging. Let’s take a look!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
countryliving.com

28 Best Sustainable Products for Simple, Eco-Friendly Switches

There's a common misconception out there that making your lifestyle more environmentally conscious requires a complete overhaul of everything you do and use. But making more sustainable choices can be as simple as changing dishwasher detergents, buying refillable cleaning products, and shopping brands that use recyclable packaging. Small steps can lead to big change, especially when everyone contributes. The best part? While these switches are better for the environment, they're usually better for us and our wallets in the long-term, as well. We call that a win-win-win.
ENVIRONMENT
MotorTrend Magazine

The Recycled C10: Old Cars are Eco-Friendly

Three weeks ago, I stopped at Whole Foods for groceries on my way home from work (in hindsight, that may have been my first problem!). Upon returning to my car, some dude commented on my C10, saying, "I'm sure that's not good for the environment, but I do like your truck," or something similar. He said that to me as he was boarding his behemoth SUV with a smirk on his face. Windows up and A/C on, he was backing out of his parking spot before I could inform him that just maybe keeping a 55-year-old vehicle on the road is actually not a bad thing for the environment. Certainly, no one labored for unfair wages in precious-metal strip mines for any component in my car. More importantly, everything in my C10 can be recycled. Everything. Not one single component will end up in a hazardous waste processing center or catching fire and burning an entire container ship down to the waterline.
ENVIRONMENT
Motley Fool

Is There Such a Thing as an Eco-Friendly NFT?

It all depends on which blockchain you use. The World Wildlife Fund shelved its NFT plans following criticism over high energy consumption. Until Ethereum completes its upgrade, you'd need to use a different network to mint a sustainable NFT. The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) took off in 2021, becoming...
TECHNOLOGY
GreenMatters

DIY: Eco-Friendly Holi Colors to Make at Home

It's already mid-March, which means you may be gearing up to celebrate Holi at the end of this week. The two-day Hindu celebration, which is also known as the festival of colors, originated in India, and takes place on Friday, March 18. Its origins are religious, though it's become a widely celebrated holiday around the world, involving a messy yet beautiful color "fight." And if you're hosting your own Holi party, it's important to make sure you're using eco-friendly Holi colors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
One Green Planet

Orangutans Use ‘Slang’ in their Communities in the Wild

Research suggests that orangutans might use ‘slang’ in their communities in the wild. Researchers studying the “kiss-squeak” alarm calls of communities of wild apes in Borneo and Sumatra found that orangutans can create new versions of the calls, varying in pitch and duration. “Kiss-squeaks” are sounds that Orangutans use to communicate. What’s even more interesting is how these calls can be influenced, and new versions can stick in communities of apes throughout these areas.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy