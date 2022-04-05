NATO says it expects Russia to plan a 'concentrated attack' to take over the entire Donbas region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the war-hit Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, April 8, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Russia is expected to follow through with its previously announced plan to "liberate" the Donbas region.

On Tuesday, NATO said Russia will likely launch that "concentrated effort" in the next few weeks.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it's important for allies to provide support to Ukraine.

Russia will likely launch a new "concentrated" offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in the next few weeks, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"We now see a significant movement of (Russian) troops away from Kyiv to regroup, re-arm and re-supply and shift their focus to the east," Stoltenberg said.

He added: "In the coming weeks we expect a further Russian push in the east and southern Ukraine, to try to take the entire Donbas and to create a land bridge to the occupied Crimea."

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 with the help of Moscow-backed separatists. Days before his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin also recognized the two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said that the world's reaction to Putin in 2014, led to the current invasion.

"It is often said that unpunished evil returns," Zelenskyy said in a virtual address to Australia's parliament. "I would add — unpunished evil returns winged, with a sense of omnipotence."

Russia faced condemnation and sanctions following the 2014 invasion of Crimea and was kicked out of the G8 group of world leaders.

"If the world had punished Russia for what it did in 2014, there would be none of the horrors of this invasion of Ukraine in 2022," Zelenskyy said. "We need to fix these terrible mistakes now."

In late March Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian military leader said the first part of the war in Ukraine was over and troops would now focus on "the liberation of Donbas," which he said was the "main goal."

Stoltenberg said that repositioning Russian troops could take weeks, and in the meantime, it's important for NATO allies to "provide support" for Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have been fighting Kremlin-backed rebels in the Donbas region since 2014, the same year Russia unilaterally annexed Crimea. Moscow annexed Crimea and began its involvement in the Donbas after a pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, was ousted as Ukraine's leader after mass protests.

Even before Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, the Donbas conflict had claimed over 13,000 lives. The Kremlin-backed rebels also controlled roughly one-third of the Donbas.

In the days leading up to Russia's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independent of Donetsk and Luhansk — two separatist territories in the Donbas region. Putin also backed the rebel's claims to the territory of the Donbas not yet under their control.

Though Russia is apparently moving toward focusing much of its energy on the Donbas for now, experts have expressed skepticism that Putin will ever give up on his broader goal of dominating and subjugating all of Ukraine.