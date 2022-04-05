Services Set For Pennsylvania Sisters Killed In House Fire

Funeral arrangements have been set for a pair of sisters killed in a Pennsylvania house fire.

Brianna "Bri Bri" N. Baer, 15, and Abigail “Abbie” E. Kaufman, 10, were rushed to St Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem after firefighters rescued them from their engulfed home on the 600 block of Linden Avenue in Hellertown around 1 a.m. Friday, April 1. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Brianna enjoyed gymnastics while Abbie enjoyed making artistic jewelry and loved her pet hamsters, according to their joint obituary. Both girls were members of the Legion Jr. Auxiliary.

The girls' parents, Jennifer L. (Baer) Kaufman and Damien W. Kaufman were home at the time of fire, LehighValleyLive reports. More than $114,000 had been raised as of Tuesday, April 5 for the girls' parents on a GoFundMe.

A public walk-through tribute of Brianna’s and Abigail’s lives will be held on Sunday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Heintzelman Funeral Home in Hellerton.

A public service will follow at noon with Rev. Philip C. Spohn officiating.

