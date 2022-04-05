MASON: Women are turning out in bigger numbers at area races

Two weekend races in March have given me reason to look at the extent to which women are participating in them. At the Winter Haven Police Department 5K on March 12, there were 225 women and 125 men. The 35-to-39 age group had the most glaring disparity with 29 women and just eight men. And the total of the women in ages 39 to 64 was 140, compared to 56 for the same range in men.

Normally, I’m not aware of this, but the timer at the Winter Haven race had given me sheets that showed all finishers in each age group. It was a real eye opener.

At the Four Lap Clover 5K on March 20, I decided to look into the number of men and women who finished. The difference was nowhere near that of the previous weekend, but the women still outnumbered the men 51 to 40.

I’ve known for many years that the participation of women in races has been increasing. Back in the early years of my running, in the late-1970s and early-1980s women were few and far between. It was something about women glowing, but not wanting to sweat like men. Thank goodness that’s a thing of the past.

I interviewed a couple of the women at the Four Lap Clover to try and get a handle on why they are running in races in greater numbers. Janet Lamoureux, 57, from Lakeland, was the Grand Masters champ with a time of 24 minutes, 42 seconds for the 5K.

“I came out today because it was a local race in town and it celebrates the Irish,” she said. “It seemed like a fun event.”

Her last races had been at the Senior Games track meet on March 12 and the Rotary Twilight 5K on Feb. 4, where she also won Grand Masters.

Then I asked her what got her into running originally.

“Georgie Gillis talked to me about the Polk Senior Games and it seemed like a lot of fun,” she said. “Once I started practicing and once I started running, I enjoyed it and I’ve kept it going.

“I enjoy knowing I can accomplish something. It’s better than sitting home on the couch. And it’s better than cleaning the house.”

Another woman at the race was Ashley Harris, 48, from Riverview. I asked how she started her running.

“I started running when we moved to Florida in July of 2017,” she said. “I started because I had a daughter very late in life. I wanted her to know that it didn’t matter what age you were, it’s OK to get outside and do something to better yourself.

“She has been my motivation the whole time.

“I came to the Four Lap Clover 5K to support my husband,” she continued. “We had to make a choice and he decided to run this one.

“I will run next weekend and my daughter will do a 1-mile run in Apollo Beach. I didn’t know that there were more women in races, but I know there are more in my age group and I keep falling lower in the standings.

“It’s good to know that there are more women taking care of themselves.”

There was also a group of women wearing Plant City shirts, eight of whom won awards in their age groups. It’s a great way to celebrate Women’s History Month.