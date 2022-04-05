ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls gets much-needed rain Monday

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 1 day ago

Wichita Falls officially got just over a half-inch of rain from thundershowers that meandered across the the city Monday afternoon and evening.

That brings the total precipitation for the year so far to 3.55 inches, still more than an inch below normal.

All of North Texas remains in some category of drought with most of Wichita County in Extreme Drought, according to the latest map issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor issued March 29. A new map to be released in a few days may show improvement.

North Texas will be at elevated or severe risk of wildfires for the next week.

The Storm Prediction Center says the region may get more thunderstorms Monday.

After a high temperature approaching 90 degrees on Tuesday, daytime highs will moderate into the lower 70s and upper 60s before climbing back into the 80s over the weekend.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls gets much-needed rain Monday

News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
