Harpswell, ME

Harpswell charter school warns it may close if its consolidation plan isn’t approved

By Robbie Feinberg, Maine Public
Bangor Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA charter school in Harpswell could close if the state doesn’t approve a plan to consolidate its campuses next week. Harpswell Coastal Academy, one of Maine’s 10 charter schools, launched in 2013 and serves students from grades 5 through 12. The school has promoted community partnerships and a project-based learning curriculum,...

