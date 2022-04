NBC Sports, MLB partner for exclusive Sunday games on Peacock originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NBC Sports and MLB are broadcasting partners once again. Starting on May 8, one live game each Sunday will be streamed exclusively on Peacock. The first six weeks will featured a first pitch at 11:30 a.m. ET, while the final 12 weeks will begin at noon ET. NBC Sports will produce the broadcast, with pregame and postgame shows on Peacock.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO