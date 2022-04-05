ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV reports 93 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

By Jessica Patterson
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 376 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 93 new COVID-19 cases and a total of seven additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 498,128 cases and 6,716 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

The WV DHHR says the Bureau for Public Health is continuing its data reconciliation process for COVID-19 death certificates and the Bureau’s epidemiologists have competed a reverse data reconciliation process for the 2021 calendar year. The WV DHHR says of the 3,948 deaths reported in 2021, epidemiologists have found 122 sere determined not to be COVID-19 related and have been removed from the dashboard. They have also found five duplicates from 2021 and three additional deaths from 2020 that were determined not to be related to COVID-19. The dashboard has been updated to reflect these findings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7UKV_0ezw3lH100
West Virginia COVID-19 data for April 5, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 77-year old female from Summers County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 100-year old male from Grant County, a 91-year old female from Marion County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 75-year old male from Mercer County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKeoG_0ezw3lH100
West Virginia COVID-19 map for April 5, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (2), Berkeley (19), Boone (0), Braxton (0), Brooke (2), Cabell (20), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (1), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (3), Hancock (2), Hardy (1), Harrison (11), Jackson (2), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (12), Lewis (3), Lincoln (3), Logan (4), Marion (10), Marshall (1), Mason (2), McDowell (3), Mercer (19), Mineral (2), Mingo (3), Monongalia (28), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (4), Ohio (4), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (4), Putnam (20), Raleigh (6), Randolph (2), Ritchie (4), Roane (3), Summers (0), Taylor (3), Tucker (1), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (5), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (8), Wyoming (4).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 141 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 39 of them are in the ICU, and 20 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows three West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 491,149 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

