Nationals' Hunter Harvey: Sent to minors

Washington optioned Harvey to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Harvey, a 2013 first-round draft pick, is likely one of the top arms in the Washington bullpen from...
The Yankees are acquiring reliever David McKay from the Rays, report Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler of the Athletic (Twitter link). The right-hander will be added to New York’s 40-man roster. It’ll be cash considerations heading back to the Rays, tweets Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. McKay, who joined...
The Yankees have informed Marwin González he has made the Opening Day roster, the utilityman tells Marly Rivera of ESPN (Twitter link). New York will need to make a 40-man roster move to officially accommodate González selection. It’ll be the 11th big league season for the switch-hitting González,...
Mattson (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Mattson was a month behind schedule entering spring training due to shoulder soreness and will begin the campaign in the minors. He didn't appear in any Grapefruit League games but could see action for Norfolk in the near future.
Veteran left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve has been informed that he’ll make the Mets’ Opening Day roster, Shreve himself tells Tim Healey of Newsday (Twitter link). Shreve signed a minor league deal back on March 17. This’ll be Shreve’s second stint with the Mets, and it’s a well-earned roster...
LOS ANGELES -- — The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran right-hander Dellin Betances agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced it. The 34-year-old Betances...
LOS ANGELES -- — The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran right-hander Dellin Betances agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced it. The 34-year-old Betances...
Martin was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Martin was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk in November, and he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster despite slashing .209/.480/.773 with a home run, five doubles, nine RBI and four runs across 14 spring games this year. He appeared in 37 games for Baltimore in 2021 and will be an option to fill in as depth in the middle infield this year.
The Mets selected Shreve's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. New York opened a spot on the 40-man roster for Shreve by designating pitcher Jordan Yamamoto for assignment. Shreve earned his spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen after tossing four no-hit innings and striking out six during the Grapefruit League season.
The Orioles reassigned Ellis to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Ellis was one of several pitchers competing for a back-end rotation or long-relief role with the big club, but he lost out on a spot to the likes of Dean Kremer, Keegan Akin and Mike Baumann on the Orioles' initial 28-man Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old righty, who submitted a 2.15 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 29.1 big-league innings last season between stops with Tampa Bay and Baltimore, is expected to report to Triple-A Norfolk.
Baker will be on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Baker allowed just one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings in spring training. The 27-year-old made his major-league debut with the Blue Jays last season before being claimed by the Orioles on waivers in November. His strong spring will allow him to start the season in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen, though the Orioles' lack of relief depth could see him move up the pecking order if he pitches well.
When Shohei Ohtani takes a seat on a shaded bench to await his turn in the batting cage at Los Angeles Angels spring training, the feeling is like a restaurant when a movie star is escorted to a table. Everyone pretends not to notice, but the mood in the room is suddenly giddy.
Perez allowed one walk in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Perez wrapped up spring training in good form -- he pitched six scoreless innings with a 7:2 K:BB and three hits allowed in six appearances. The southpaw struggled to a 6.38 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB in 24 innings with the Reds last season, but the Orioles clearly saw enough potential in him to claim him on waivers in November. Given the lack of proven relievers in Baltimore, Perez is likely to begin 2022 in a low-leverage role with the chance to seize more responsibility if he can keep his momentum going from the spring.
Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
Spring training has come to an early end for the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles, as the two MLB clubs announced Tuesday their decision to cancel Wednesday’s preseason finale due to a lack of available pitching. The teams were scheduled to take the field for a 1:05 p.m. ballgame...
Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
The Orioles reassigned Diplan to minor-league camp March 27, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Diplan will open the season at Triple-A Norfolk, likely as a member of the bullpen. He reached the majors for the first time in 2021, making 23 appearances for Baltimore and submitting a 4.50 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 30 innings.
Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that McKenna will be included on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He'll be one of two utility players on the 28-man active roster, as non-roster invitee Chris Owings was also informed that he's made the team. Baltimore is expected to have all of its top position players available for the start of the season, so McKenna likely won't pick up many starts in April and could see most of his opportunities as a pinch-hitter or late-inning defensive replacement.
Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
