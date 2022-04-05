Nationals' Hunter Harvey: Sent to minors

Perez allowed one walk in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Perez wrapped up spring training in good form -- he pitched six scoreless innings with a 7:2 K:BB and three hits allowed in six appearances. The southpaw struggled to a 6.38 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB in 24 innings with the Reds last season, but the Orioles clearly saw enough potential in him to claim him on waivers in November. Given the lack of proven relievers in Baltimore, Perez is likely to begin 2022 in a low-leverage role with the chance to seize more responsibility if he can keep his momentum going from the spring.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO