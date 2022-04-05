ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

KU basketball welcomed home to Lawrence with celebration

By Heidi Schmidt, Dave D&#039;Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewDzx_0ezw1CVI00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas held a huge welcome home celebration for its newly crowned National Champion men’s basketball team , and thousands of fans were invited.

The Jayhawks left New Orleans Tuesday and flew to Topeka before busing back to Lawrence and arriving late in the afternoon.

“We didn’t come here for the Final 4, we didn’t come to play in the National Championship, we came to bring home the National Championship and that’s exactly what we did,” KU guard Chris Teahan said.

Rally House celebrates KU National Championship win

“We just can’t thank you enough Rock Chalk until I die,” KU forward David McCormack said with a Superdome net still hanging around his neck.

“The two greatest comebacks in the history of the NCAA Finals was provided by the Kansas Jayhawks down 9 with 2 minutes left or 15 with 20 minutes left,” head coach Bill Self said.

The University of Kansas is also planning a parade to honor the Jayhawks.

“It teaches you persevere and its never over until the buzzer ends,” Sarah Scheibel said standing behind a sign that read “Thanks 4 Teaching Us Never 2 Give Up.”

‘When I made my decision to come back this year this is how I envisioned it,” KU guard Ochai Agbaji said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa#Welcome Home#College Basketball#College Sports#The University Of Kansas#The Final 4#Rally House#Ku National Championship#Rock Chalk#The Ncaa Finals#The Kansas Jayhawks
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Kansas Last Night

During the final minute of the national championship game, North Carolina center Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. Kansas had a 5-on-4 advantage going down the court, but Bill Self’s squad ultimately decided to dribble the ball back out and let time run off the clock. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

What the Heck Happened to the Floor on Armando Bacot's Injury?

North Carolina's Armando Bacot was a beast all tournament and was in position to score a title-clinching bucket before a cruel twist of fate took the opportunity away from him. Driving the lane down a single point with 40 seconds remaining, Bacot slipped and fell, resulting in a turnover. Kansas would convert on the other end and the Tar Heels' desperation heaves would miss the mark to give the Jayhawks a national championship and leave Carolina blue.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Kansas Fans Are Not Happy With Kenny Smith Tonight

Turner Sports’ NCAA Tournament coverage always draws mixed reactions, as NBA analysts like Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are on prominent display. Monday night, Smith is taking some heat from Kansas Jayhawks fans. Throughout the tournament, Smith has struggled to correctly pronounce the name of Kansas’ best player –...
BASKETBALL
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs OL Kyle Long: ‘I am a stay at home dad now’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After coming out of retirement last offseason to join the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive lineman Kyle Long all but admitted he is hanging up his cleats again. Long responded to a question from a fan asking if he would be suiting up in 2022. “I am a stay at home dad […]
NFL
The Spun

Kwame Evans Jr, No. 2 Recruit, Down To 5 Schools

Top 2023 prospect Kwame Evans Jr. has reportedly whittled down his list to five schools. According to Joe Tipton of On3, the power forward from Florida’s Montverde Academy has cut down his final candidates to Oregon, Indiana, Auburn, Kentucky, and UCLA. Evans has only made an official visit to...
BASKETBALL
FOX4 News Kansas City

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy