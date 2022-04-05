ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toulon, IL

April is Community Banking Month at the State Bank of Toulon

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

April is Community Banking Month at the State Bank of Toulon. Beginning this week, the State Bank of Toulon is celebrating the Community with giveaways and with drives to help local non-profits. April 4th to the 8th you can drop off a Book at the...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Daily Florida Press

What is a time bank and how can one help a community?

We’re always hearing about people doing random acts of kindness: Paying for the person’s meal behind them at a fast-food restaurant or baking cookies for their neighbors. Now, what if we told you that there are people who live in communities across the world that follow this very code? People are doing acts for others and getting the same kindness back. It’s like a never-ending wheel of karma for doing nice things for others.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pymnts

Current on Honing the Neobank Edge in Money Mobility

Money mobility — the ease with which money can be moved into, out of and between accounts — is critical for both consumers and account providers, whether the latter are financial institutions (FIs) or other kinds of financial service platforms. “People expect to get things instantly,” Josh Stephens,...
PERSONAL FINANCE

