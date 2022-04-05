April is Community Banking Month at the State Bank of Toulon

Citigroup Inc. C, -1.94% said Monday it agreed to sell its consumer banking business in Bahrain to Ahli United Bank B.S.C. Citi did not disclose terms of the deal, but it said it expects the transaction to make a "small contribution" to its previously announced release of about $7 billion of allocated tangible common equity over time from the exit of its consumer franchises in 13 markets in Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Bahrain transaction includes the retail banking, credit card and unsecured lending businesses, but does not include Citi's institutional businesses. "Citi remains committed to continuing to serve institutional clients in Bahrain locally, regionally and globally," the bank said. Shares of Citi rose fractionally in pre-market trades. The stock is down 12.6% so far in 2022, compared to a loss of 2.6% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO