Andrew Garfield And Alyssa Miller Are Laughing Off Those Breakup Rumors Right Now

By Emily Mae Czachor
 1 day ago

Sounds like Andrew Garfield is not a single man after all.

As some of us will definitely recall, the beloved Spider-Man star and recent Oscar nominee became romantically linked to Alyssa Miller — a musician and model — during the final months of last year.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards this past February, posing for photos in amazing coordinated suits as an apparent gesture of confirmation that, yes, the dating rumors were true.

Well, Andrew and Alyssa were subject to a very different breed of relationship speculation over the weekend, when reports started to surface claiming they'd broken up .

Alyssa debunked those claims pretty quickly. The singer seemingly addressed those breakup reports and chalked them up to "gossip" in an Instagram post shared yesterday.

"If you must gossip at least use a cute photo," Alyssa captioned a cute selfie of her and Andrew — who isn't on social media — sitting together in the back seat of a car.

"Lol love you AG," she added, finishing with a blue butterfly emoji.

Anyway, that settles that.

