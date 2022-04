Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/5): Father John Misty has announced a headlining tour in support of his upcoming album, Chloë and The Next 20th Century. The North American run will kick off July 31 at Red Rocks outside Denver, Colorado, and wrap Oct. 8 at the DPAC in Durham, North Carolina. Suki Waterhouse will provide support throughout must of the trek, while the Red Rocks show will feature FJM alongside the Colorado Symphony, and the gig at Radio City Hall in New York City will boast the New York Pops. Tickets for the shows will go on...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO