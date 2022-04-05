ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Elon Musk Has Bought a Big Stake in Twitter

By Shan Abdul
makeuseof.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving already established himself in the automotive and aerospace businesses, Elon Musk is now venturing into social media. Musk has acquired a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him the company's biggest shareholder. Here's why. The Context Behind Elon Musk's Purchase. Elon Musk boasts an impressive 80 million followers...

The Independent

Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

Fox News viewers who were paid to watch CNN for 30 days eventually became more skeptical and less likely to buy into fake news, according to a new study. The study titled “The manifold effects of partisan media on viewers’ beliefs and attitudes: A field experiment with Fox News viewers” by David E Brockman and Joshua L Kalla was conducted in September 2020 and published last week.“Of 763 qualifying participants, we then randomised 40 per cent to treatment group. To change the slant of their media diet, we offered treatment group participants $15 per hour to watch 7...
EWN

Twitter Stocks Moon as Elon Musk Apes Into Company Shares with $3 Billion

Twitter shares shot up following a massive buy-in from billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk splurged a hefty $2.89 billion to acquire a 9.2% stake in the social media heavyweight. Also, the announcement triggered a surge in Dogecoin’s price. Billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk sent Twitter’s...
UPI News

Elon Musk to join Twitter board of directors as largest shareholder

April 5 (UPI) -- Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to join Twitter's board of directors after becoming the social media platform's largest individual shareholder, Twitter revealed Tuesday. Twitter released a regulatory filing showing the company plans to appoint Musk, one of the platform's most outspoken critics, to...
TheStreet

Is Twitter Stock a Buy With Tesla’s Elon Musk Involved?

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report stock quickly became the top focus on Wall Street on Monday, as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk acquired a near-10% stake in the company. While many expected a sell-the-news reaction from Twitter stock this morning, that hasn’t been...
TheWrap

Elon Musk Says Twitter ‘Undermines Democracy,’ Suggests Need for ‘a New Platform’

Elon Musk on Friday argued that Twitter “undermines democracy” with its restrictions on users’ posts and suggested that a “new platform” might be needed. The Tesla founder joined the debate on censorship on major social media platforms, first posting a Twitter poll centered on the question: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”
NME

Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s biggest shareholder

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Elon Musk now owns a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter. The filings state that as of March 14, the boss of Tesla and SpaceX owned 73,486,938 Twitter shares, which are currently worth around £3billion. This makes Musk the biggest shareholder of Twitter, with founder Jack Dorsey owning just 2.25 per cent of the social media company.
Austonia

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight on Twitter

Elon Musk wants to go head to head with Russian president Vladimir Putin. In the early Monday morning hours, the SpaceX CEO went after Putin in a tweet: I hereby challenge\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u041f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043d \nto single combat\n\nStakes are \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1647256162 The Russian words directly translate to "Vladimir Putin: and "Ukraine," which he said would be the stakes in the single combat fight.A Twitter user asked him if he would be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge, to which Musk replied in Russian words that translate to “it would be an honor.” Musk recently got involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine by responding to a request from Ukraine’s vice prime minister as worries of lost internet access spread. He sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine so they could be used to connect to SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service, with the warning that the probability of being targeted while using them is high.Later in the day Monday, as other Twitter users wondered who would win, Musk claimed to have thrown a world-class sumo wrestler once, which resulted in a smashed neck disc that led to seven years of back pain.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Hints at Big Announcements Very Soon

Trilogy lovers will tell you that there are rules without which this one is doomed to failure. These rules are cardinal to keep the reader's attention until the end. It is necessary to install the recurring characters of the history. The hero is generally unlikely; then you have to build the tension. Basically this first part of the trilogy is structured as if it were a singular story with characters who must overcome obstacles while the perils of this quest are more and more threatening.
Variety

Twitter Names Elon Musk to Board, Caps Billionaire’s Ownership Stake

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors, in a deal coming after the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX acquired a 9.2% stake in the social-media network to become its largest single shareholder. Under the agreement, Musk is prohibited from amassing more than 14.9% of Twitter’s stock as long as he remains a director on the board — forestalling the possibility for at least the next two years that the mega-billionaire, who currently has a net worth of more than $300 billion, will mount an effort to take over the company. In a tweet, Twitter...
CNBC

Twitter confirms it is testing edit button after Elon Musk polls followers

Twitter is testing an edit button, the company said on Tuesday. The feature has been one of the most requested changes to the social networking service for over a decade. On Monday, after Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter was revealed through a regulatory filing, he tweeted a poll to his followers asking whether Twitter should add an edit button.
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Has Billions, but Still Took Out Mortgages. Here's Why

Mortgages don't just make sense for people who can't afford to buy a home in cash. Elon Musk has made billions of dollars and could easily afford to pay cash for a home. He still took out $61 million in mortgages in 2018, likely to maintain liquidity and use that money for other investments.
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich 'begs his rich celebrity friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for $1million loans to maintain his staff' since the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK and US

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is reportedly begging his rich friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for £765,000 ($980,000) loans to help him pay his staff after being sanctioned by London and Washington, US sources have claimed. The Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been accused in Britain of being...
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
