ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanese president says Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yX8MF_0ezvyG2R00
Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (not seen) in Rome, March 22, 2022. Italian Presidency Press Office via REUTERS

CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - Lebanese president Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he has been informed by the Vatican envoy that Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the Lebanese presidency wrote on Twitter.

Lebanon is battling a deep financial crisis, which the World Bank has called one of the worst depressions of modern history.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Assad: Syria's leader makes historic visit to UAE

Syria's president has made his first trip to an Arab country since the Syrian civil war began 11 years ago. Bashar al-Assad arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, and met several influential and controversial rulers who signalled a willingness to strengthen ties with Syria again. It marks...
MIDDLE EAST
Grand Forks Herald

Iran attacks Iraq's Erbil with missiles in warning to US, allies

ERBIL, Iraq - Iran attacked Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Sunday with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies. The missiles came down in areas near a new U.S....
MILITARY
Reuters

Israel urges U.S. not to drop terror designation for Iran's IRGC

JERUSALEM, March 18 (Reuters) - Israel on Friday urged the United States not to remove Iran's Revolutionary Guards from its foreign terrorist organization blacklist in exchange for "empty promises". The United States was considering such a move, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in return for Iranian...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Pope Francis
WEKU

Pope Francis issues an urgent plea for an end to the war

Pope Francis condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, calling it a "massacre." "The only thing to do is stop this unacceptable armed aggression before it reduces cities into cemeteries," Francis told a crowd of worshipers gathered at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City during his Sunday blessing. Francis...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanese#The World Bank
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Vatican City
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
World Bank
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

395K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy