Lebanese president says Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June

Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (not seen) in Rome, March 22, 2022. Italian Presidency Press Office via REUTERS

CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - Lebanese president Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he has been informed by the Vatican envoy that Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the Lebanese presidency wrote on Twitter.

Lebanon is battling a deep financial crisis, which the World Bank has called one of the worst depressions of modern history.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Hugh Lawson

