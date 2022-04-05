Bubba Watson Served the Worst Masters Champions Dinner Menu Ever. Twice.

The Masters - Final Round / Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

Tonight is the annual Masters' Champions Dinner. The menu, selected by defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, was released this morning and it sounds pretty damn good. The kind of meal one might purchase a counterfeit green dinner jacket to sneak into. Is it one of the best Masters dinners ever? We'll leave that to the attendees to decide, but we definitely know it won't be the worst. That honor belongs to Bubba Watson.

Watson, a two -ime champion, served the same meal twice. First in 2013 and then again in 2015. Just look at it. Via Today's Golfer:

"Traditional caesar salad to start. Entree of grilled chicken breast with sides of green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni, and cheese, served with cornbread. Dessert of confetti cake and vanilla ice cream."

The only way that could sound worse is if you took the "and" out of the dessert and replaced with with "or." Bubba's dinner was so boring, bland and unimaginative that people who attended are still talking about it nearly a decade later.

It was the kind of meal that had guys wondering if the Augusta gas stations served pizza. May it live in infamy. Twice.