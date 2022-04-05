ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Jeffersonian

Homeless man convicted of arson in Cambridge sentenced to prison

By Rick Stillion, The Daily Jeffersonian
 1 day ago
A homeless man accused of igniting a fire on the porch of a Cambridge residence and breaking into another home last year has been sentenced in the Guernsey County Common Pleas court to serve nearly five years in prison.

Shaun B. Wilson, 20, plead guilty to single counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, contained in separate bills of information filed on March 17.

Wilson was then sentenced to four years in prison for the arson conviction and nine months for the breaking and entering conviction with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Guernsey County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Angler said restitution amounts will still be collected by the court. Wilson is expected to be ordered at a later date to pay the restitution to the victims of his crimes after his release from incarceration.

The breaking and entering charge was filed on Dec. 1, 2021, in connection with an incident two days earlier at a city residence.

A 19-year-old female and co-defendant in the breaking and entering case was indicted by a Guernsey County grand jury on a single count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

According to Cambridge police reports, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North 10th Street on Nov. 29 after a caller reported two individuals were breaking windows at a residence.

The pair, later identified as Wilson and the unidentified woman, were captured on video and in pictures breaking the windows. They fled the home before the arrival of police.

The pair were located in the 200 block of North 11th Street a short time later after witnesses provided a description of their clothing.

A warrant to arrest Wilson was issued on Dec. 3 after he failed to meet with the court's probation department following his arraignment hearing the previous day. The warrant was served on Dec. 20 when he was arrested following the arson incident.

The arson investigation was initiated on Dec. 16 after police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Gomber Avenue where two women were reported to be trapped due to a fire on the front porch.

On arrival, officers located a small trash fire on the porch.

After the fire was extinguished, police spoke with the alleged victims, one of whom reported having ongoing problems with Wilson.

Police said the woman told them she was in her room on the second floor of the residence when she smelled smoke. She looked out a window and saw Wilson leaving the porch.

The victim also told officers Wilson threatened to burn down her home on social media several days prior to the incident.

Wilson was also accused of breaking into the home on a previous day to steal a dog he allegedly sold to the female due to being homeless.

Both cases were bound over to the common pleas court on Feb. 14 when defense attorney Beau Cross waived the preliminary hearings that had been continued multiple times at the request of both prosecutors and defense counsel.

As a result of the first-degree felony conviction, Wilson will be required to report as an arson offender.

Wilson was remanded into the custody of the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office to be transported to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections reception center in Orient.

He remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail awaiting transport.

Comments / 1

notagroupthinkr
1d ago

Only five years ? This is why there are so many repeat offenders ....both of them should have gotten at the least three times that sentence!

Reply
3
