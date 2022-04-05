ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo Nation Oil & Gas Co. awards $50K in scholarships to NTU students

Navajo-Hopi Observer
Navajo-Hopi Observer
CEO of Navajo Nation Oil & Gas Mr. McClure, Navajo Technical University President Dr. Elmer Guy, NTU‘s Financial Aid manager Gary Segay and NTU‘s Financial Aid assistant Angelita Darwin. The company recently awarded $50,000 in scholarships to students. (Photo/Navajo Technical University)

Navajo County, AZ
Proudly Serving the Navajo & Hopi Nations, Flagstaff & Winslow, Arizona

