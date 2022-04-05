Stein & Dine Food Offers Food Samples and More!

It doesn’t matter if you live to eat or eat to live, when it comes to your wedding day, good food is a non-negotiable. (Simply put, nobody wants to deal with hangry guests.) Choosing the right caterer is one of the most crucial tasks on your to-do list; however, it can be a particularly nerve-wracking decision if you can’t taste a sample menu before signing on the dotted line. Not to sound too dramatic, but there’s always the risk that a plated meal will not be up to the hype. The good news is that it is possible to cast doubt aside and choose a caterer with confidence—yes, even without lifting a fork or finger.

