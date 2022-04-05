ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Report: Driver wants jail time to ‘sleep it off’

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36blPP_0ezvvRBJ00

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Anyone who is familiar with the “Andy Griffith” show will remember the Otis character. He would let himself into the jail in Mayberry to sleep off his night of inebriation.

Officers in Girard may have thought they were part of the 60s sitcom when they came across 53-year-old Robert Mitzel Monday evening.

Twin brothers found dead on Powers Way in Youngstown

According to a police report, officers discovered Mitzel and the Jeep he was driving just before 6 p.m. embedded in the mud in a creek off of Anderson Morris Road.

An officer waded across the water and found Mitzel unresponsive behind the wheel. They were able to awaken him and said that he appeared very intoxicated.

Officers say Mitzel admitted to drinking Ancient Age Whiskey, and they found a bottle on the floor of the Jeep, the report stated.

Mitzel was checked out by medical personnel and decided to lay down next to the police cruiser to “relax” while talking to EMTs.

Mitzel told an officer he wanted to go to jail to “sleep off his drunk,” the report stated.

Mitzel was driven home by an officer and received a summons for willful or wanton operation off street, physical control, criminal trespass and open container.

Mitzel is scheduled to appear in court April 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Driver wanted after alleged attempt to hit 2 deputies

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect is wanted after allegedly trying to run over two deputies with his vehicle. Christopher Hoover, 39, has warrants out for attempted felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with order of police officer after the incident that happened on Saturday, according to a release from the […]
GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Girard, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Girard, OH
WFMJ.com

Cop spots dog being dragged on chain, Warren woman arrested

A veterinarian is treating a puppy who according to police, was dragged across a Warren street by a woman. An officer patrolling a neighborhood on the city’s Southeast Side on Friday reports that he spotted 23-year-old Chaquana Morgan dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain across Grandview Street SE.
WARREN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep It Off#Powers Way#Jeep#Nexstar Media Inc
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy