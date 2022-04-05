Red Flag Warning issued for Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee; Osage; Pawnee RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR OSAGE PAWNEE...CREEK...AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Creek, and Okfuskee counties. * WIND...South to southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. * TEMPERATURE...Highs in the mid and upper 60s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
