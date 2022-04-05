ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gray by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buffalo, Clark, Dewey, Faulk, Hamlin, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Dewey; Faulk; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Walworth, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Hamlin, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...South 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 25 percent, with the lowest readings across south central South Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Ford, Hodgeman, Kiowa, Pawnee, Rush, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Ford; Hodgeman; Kiowa; Pawnee; Rush; Stafford BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Finney, Gray, Lane, Pratt, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Finney; Gray; Lane; Pratt; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Areas of snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility significantly, to as low as 1/4 mile at times. Conditions will improve rapidly during the Friday morning commute.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...South southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6. * Timing...Noon through 9 PM CDT.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
#Comanche#National Weather Service#Red Flag Warning#Barber Clark
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Kinney, Maverick, Real, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Dimmit; Edwards; Frio; Kinney; Maverick; Real; Uvalde; Val Verde; Zavala CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEST OF A LINE FROM ROCKSPRINGS TO PEARSALL TODAY AND TUESDAY .Winds remain strong behind a dry-line that pushed into parts of the Hill Country and Rio Grande Plains this afternoon. A cold front will arrive early Tuesday morning and also bring critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. Expect winds of 15 to 30 mph with some gusts to 40 mph and afternoon humidity minimums between 10 and 20 percent. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER COUNTIES ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM ROCKSPRINGS TO PEARSALL FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER COUNTIES ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM ROCKSPRINGS TO PEARSALL * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
DIMMIT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Hood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Hood; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Montague; Palo Pinto; Parker; Somervell; Stephens; Wise; Young CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON .Warm temperatures, breezy south to southwest winds, and low relative humidity will make for elevated to critical fire weather conditions across portions of North and Central Texas on Sunday afternoon. The most critical conditions are expected to exist near and west of U.S. Highway 281. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS NEAR AND WEST OF U.S. HIGHWAY 281 * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near and west of U.S. Highway 281. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon through early Sunday evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 70s to lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Any ongoing fires or new fire starts will spread rapidly and be difficult to contain.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Edwards; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Llano; Medina; Real; Uvalde; Val Verde CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING .Breezy southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and humidities near 15 percent are expected this afternoon into early evening. Critical Fire Weather conditions are expected to develop from Val Verde County east across the Hill Country and South to the Balcones Escarpment. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHERN AND WESTERN PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning and by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Eddy Plains; Lea RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15 PERCENT OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15 PERCENT OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Now until 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...6 or critical.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013... 027...041...081...253 AND 254 Southerly winds up to 10 mph will continue this evening with gradually increasing relative humidities. As a result, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 South winds will remain elevated at 10 to 20 mph this evening, but relative humidity is expected to climb above 15% over the next hour. The red flag warning will be allowed to expire at 8 PM CST.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greeley; Sherman; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013... 027...041...081...253 AND 254 Southerly winds up to 10 mph will continue this evening with gradually increasing relative humidities. As a result, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Edwards, Ellis, Kiowa, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Edwards; Ellis; Kiowa; Pawnee; Rush WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Kansas. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Springer
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Mountain Park, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cooperton and northwestern Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Pierce RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity has started to increase and winds have started to subside. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued from noon to 7 PM Tuesday for winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 234, 235 and 237, which includes Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 236 and 237. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the 60s to around 70F.
BACA COUNTY, CO

