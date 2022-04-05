Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Eddy Plains; Lea RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15 PERCENT OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15 PERCENT OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Now until 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...6 or critical.
Comments / 0