High Wind Warning issued for Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 17:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas; Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ELLIS AND SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Oak, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dallas, Mesquite, Desoto, Lancaster, Waxahachie, Balch Springs, Ennis, Seagoville, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Hutchins, Sunnyvale, Wilmer, Ovilla, Ferris, Palmer, Combine, Oak Leaf and Pecan Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
